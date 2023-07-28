Bill Arkoosh, 87, of Gooding died Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Harvey L. Brauburger, 67, of Richfield died Friday, July 28, 2023, at The Cove of Cascadia in Bellevue. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.
Armendine “Amy” Osthoff Berry, 79, of Twin Falls died Friday, July 28, 2023, at Harmony Place Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Bryan Harris Jr., 91, of Twin Falls died Thursday, July 27, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Wilks Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
