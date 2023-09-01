Emily Nicole (Edge) Plott, 39, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Bonnie Sligar, 80, of Buhl died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at a Buhl care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Karin Bolich, 83, of Jerome died Aug. 27, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Anne Elizabeth Northup, 80, of Wendell died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.