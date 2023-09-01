Emily Nicole (Edge) Plott, 39, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Bonnie Sligar, 80, of Buhl died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at a Buhl care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Karin Bolich, 83, of Jerome died Aug. 27, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Anne Elizabeth Northup, 80, of Wendell died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.