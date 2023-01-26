 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death notices

Kenneth D. Hodges, 82 of Twin Falls, died Wednesday Jan. 25, 2023, at Rosetta Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Nancy Lott, 62, of Jerome, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at St. Luke’s Jerome Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Morrison Payne Funeral Home, Burley.

Michael “Mike” Henry McLoudrey, 81, of Twin Falls, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Michelle L. Rouse, 43, of Buhl, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Barbara Lois Taylor, 81 of Sugar City, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

