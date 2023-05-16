Billie "Jeane" Carlson, 98, of Buhl died Monday, May 15, 2023, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Margaret S. Rodgers, 92, of Castleford died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
William Jefferson Slade, 89, of Wendell died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at DeSano Assisted Care in Jerome. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.
Irma Garcia, 56, of Gooding died Monday, May 15, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Hollis Pincock, 71, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at a local hospital. Arrangements under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.