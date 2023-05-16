Billie "Jeane" Carlson, 98, of Buhl died Monday, May 15, 2023, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Margaret S. Rodgers, 92, of Castleford died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

William Jefferson Slade, 89, of Wendell died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at DeSano Assisted Care in Jerome. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.

Irma Garcia, 56, of Gooding died Monday, May 15, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Hollis Pincock, 71, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at a local hospital. Arrangements under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.