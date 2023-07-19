Cheri Lynn Hayden, 54, of Rupert died Monday, July 17, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary, Rupert.
Doreen Welch, 81, of Kimberly died Sunday, July 16, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
Cynthia Bentzinger, 66, of Jerome died Monday, July 17, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Sheri Jeanne Blackwood, 73, of Filer died Monday, July 17, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Thomas Henry Heida, 74, of Twin Falls died Monday, July 17, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Laura Rachel Newell, 23, of Shoshone died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Charles Andrus, 61, of Gooding died Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.