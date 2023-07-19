Cheri Lynn Hayden, 54, of Rupert died Monday, July 17, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary, Rupert.

Doreen Welch, 81, of Kimberly died Sunday, July 16, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Cynthia Bentzinger, 66, of Jerome died Monday, July 17, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Sheri Jeanne Blackwood, 73, of Filer died Monday, July 17, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Thomas Henry Heida, 74, of Twin Falls died Monday, July 17, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Laura Rachel Newell, 23, of Shoshone died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Charles Andrus, 61, of Gooding died Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.