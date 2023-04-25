Shirley Mae Croft, 91, of Burley died Monday, April 24, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Morrison Payne Funeral Home, Burley.

Loretta “Jean” McKay, 86, of Buhl died Sunday, April 23, 2023, at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Karen Joyce Haskin, 82, of Jerome died Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Barbara Jean Paul, 89, of Twin Falls died Saturday, April 22, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

John Jay Buckmaster, 79, of Hagerman died Monday, April 24, 2023, at Ashley Manor in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.