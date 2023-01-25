Death notices

John Brookman, 84, of Rupert, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Morrison Funeral Home, Rupert.
Gene Holy, 95, of Rupert, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Fred Ostic, 70, of Jerome, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Jetta Alene Prentiss, 96, of Jerome, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Wilburn Sanford Sigmon, 89, of Jerome, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Keith Gorden Spiers, 79, of Adrian, Oregon, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Dakan Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.
Duane R. Way, 82, of Wendell, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Robert Wright, 82, of Twin Falls, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.