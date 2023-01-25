Death notices

John Brookman, 84, of Rupert, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Morrison Funeral Home, Rupert.

Gene Holy, 95, of Rupert, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Fred Ostic, 70, of Jerome, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Jetta Alene Prentiss, 96, of Jerome, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Wilburn Sanford Sigmon, 89, of Jerome, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Keith Gorden Spiers, 79, of Adrian, Oregon, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Dakan Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.

Duane R. Way, 82, of Wendell, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Robert Wright, 82, of Twin Falls, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.