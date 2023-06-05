Donna Elmore, 87, of Jerome died Monday, June 5, 2023, at Hospice House in Jerome. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Daniel "Danny" Coleman, 84, of Jerome and formerly of Boise died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at DeSano Place Assisted Care in Jerome. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Connie Ruth Sarrazin, 82, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.