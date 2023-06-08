Diana Lynn Olson, 71, of Twin Falls died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Dwayne "Tiny" Walker, 79, of Hagerman and formerly of Gooding died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Bennett Hills Assisted Care in Gooding. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Everett M. Barsamian, 69, of Gooding and formerly of Wendell, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Bennett Hills Care Center in Gooding. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Michael James Bird, 60, of Burley died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Cassia Regional Medical Center in Burley. Arrangements are under the care of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary, Rupert.

Gary Hofstrand, 91, of Twin Falls died June 8, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.