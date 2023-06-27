Harold "Gary" Peterson, 74, of Buhl died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Ryan Mark Gratzer, 25, of Burley died Monday, June 26, 2023, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.
Barbara Jean Mai Gochnour, 84, of Burley died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.
Helen Moore, 98, of Rupert died Saturday, June 24, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary, Rupert.
Paul Russell Shetler, 91, of Filer died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
