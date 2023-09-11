James “Jim” R. Davis, 71, of Buhl died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Kenneth “Ken” Edwin Cox, 73 of Fairfield died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Mandel “Bud” L. Pollard, 84, of Gooding died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Susan Kaye Baker, 67, of Rupert died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Morrison Funeral Home, Rupert.
Leo Lortz Sr., 82, of Eden and formerly of Buhl, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at a Twin Falls hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
