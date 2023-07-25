Shirley Legg Carpenetti, 89, of Jerome died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Sheri Jeanne Blackwood, 73, of Filer died Monday, July 17, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Jeffrey A. Shull, 62, of Twin Falls died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
Melvin “Dewey” Plank, 96, of Sandpoint died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at a Buhl care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
G. Geraldine "Gerry" Lattin, 94, of Twin Falls died Sunday, July 23, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Hollie Lynne Cunningham, 41, of Twin Falls died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
