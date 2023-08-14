Robert G. Merritt, 73, of Twin Falls died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Doris Ann Alvey, 89, of Twin Falls died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Kathy Anderson Dayton, 63, of American Fork, Utah, and formerly of Rupert died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.
Kathryn Marie Leonard, 73, of Twin Falls died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
