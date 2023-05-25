Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Joan Fafford, 85, of Shoshone, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Lincoln County Care Center in Shoshone. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel.

Nancy Kelly, 69, of Boise, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Castle Hills Assisted Living in Boise. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Kathy Lyn Lockwood, 70, of Hazelton, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Shirley Ottersberg, 88, of Twin Falls, died Thursday May 25, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

JoAnn Sievers, 88, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, May 20, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Jeanne Spencer, 79, of Twin Falls, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.

Anna “Maxine” Williams, 97, of Buhl, died May 19, 2023, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.