 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Death notices

  • 0

Tracy N. Beautler, 62, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Linda Morrey, 83, of Jerome, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Bennett Hills Center in Gooding. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Rob Joel Nejezchleba, 66, of Buhl died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News