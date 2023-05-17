Delsa Pearl Elliott, 75, of Burley died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Highland Estates in Burley. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.
Phyllis Marie McElheney, 92, of Twin Falls died Monday, May 15, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
Humberto Sanchez Sr., 77, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
