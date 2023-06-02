Avis Rosemary Russmann, 92, of Heyburn died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Pomerelle Place in Burley. Arrangements are under the care of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary, Rupert.
JoAnn Masoner, 84, of Burley died Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.
James Meyers, 86, of Twin Falls died Friday, June 2, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Geraldine Camp Thornock, 89, of Jerome died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at a Boise hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Leland Mort, 77, of Boise died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at a Boise hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
