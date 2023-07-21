Margaret Stevens, 78, of Rupert died Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Highland Estates in Burley. Arrangements are under the care of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary, Rupert.

Jay Moile, 80, of Filer died Thursday, July 20, 2023. Arrangements under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Bonnie Jean Aspitarte, 96, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Vickie Lee Bennett, 66, of Hill City died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Wanda L. Hays, 92, of Boise and formerly of Wendell died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.

Peggy Joann Inscoe, 91, of Twin Falls died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Bennett Hills Assisted Living in Gooding. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Consuelo Correa, 79, of Burley died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Jerry David Grimes Sr., 80, of Twin Falls died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.