Lynn L. Hanks, 84, of Burley died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Iva Jean Wyatt, 92, of Burley died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

William Crumbliss, 72, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Teresa Strunk, 67, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Donald N. Duren, 91, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Wayne Allyn Dill, 70, of Dietrich died Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Ora Martha Vielguth, 93, of Jerome died June 23, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Lillian E. MacFee, 100, of Boise and formerly of Wendell died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Boise. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Karen Betty, 72, of Hagerman died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.