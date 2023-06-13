Mike Griggs, 38, of Kimberly died Monday, June 12, 2023, at home. Arrangements under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral home, Twin Falls.
Vesta M. Drake, 100, of Wendell died Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Stonebridge Assisted Care in Wendell. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
David Brent Stephenson, 56, of Twin Falls died Sunday, June 11, 2023, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Robyn Alicia McCoy Clark, 58, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, died Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Bliss. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Ronald A. Mollgaard, 74, of Twin Falls died Monday, June 12, 2023, at a local hospital. Arrangements under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
