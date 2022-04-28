 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aloha Bell Freeman

Aloha Bell Freeman, 88, of Twin Falls, passed away April 28, 2022 at Heritage Assisted Living center in Twin Falls. Service are pending under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

