March 7, 1939—Nov. 10, 2022

HEYBURN — Dean Mayo Haslam, 83 year old Heyburn resident, got his wings and went to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Dean was born on March 7, 1939 in Mexico, the son of Leon Sanders and Alice Helen Hranac Haslam. Dean never married and didn’t have any children.

Leo Gonzales took him in until his death a year ago. Dean was a kind and gentle man. He loved the Lord. Rest easy Dean, till we meet again.

A viewing for Dean was held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Burial followed in the Rupert Cemetery.