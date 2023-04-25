Dec. 17, 1935—April 21, 2023

JEROME — Dean Langdon Showers, 87, of Jerome, Idaho has passed away on April 21, 2023, from this world.

Dean had a beautiful life and an amazing family. He was born in Jerome, Idaho in December 17, 1935 and was raised in a small home on 7th Ave. West, just a few doors down from where he currently lived.

Deans’ parents were Frank and Virginia Showers. Dean was a third generation resident of Jerome, Idaho. He had three sisters and one brother.

While attending Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho, Dean married Gladys (Gomer) Showers on August 31, 1958. Dean and Gladys had 4 children: Ryan Showers, Timothy Showers, Robin (Showers) Myers and Gary Showers.

Dean was in the Army as an Infantry Officer and Pilot serving one tour in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. Dean served 16 years in the Army. Dean was a recipient of three Bronze stars, a Purple Heart and received twenty three air medals. Dean officially ended his Army career on August 14, 1975.

Dean and his family moved back to Jerome, Idaho where he setup his permanent residence. Dean had his own electronic repair business at Northside Electronics for more than 20 years. Dean then retired from the electronic business and worked part time for the Northside Bus Company for over 10 years as a school bus driver.

Dean loved to go camping at Easley’s Campground and go on trips with his family. He also liked to talk about his flying days when he was in the Army.

Dean was a member of The First Baptist Church in Jerome, Idaho. Dean was very involved as a Deacon and loved to attend many church activities. Dean was a good father and husband. He loved his family, community and his country. Dean had many friends and will be missed by everyone.

Dean is survived by his 4 children, 7 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Barbara Marshall and Shirley Jaeger. He is preceded in death by his wife, Gladys, parents, Frank L. and Virginia Showers, sister, Virginia (Honey) Anthony and brother, Frank M. Showers.

The funeral services will be held at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel on Saturday April 29. 2023, at 11:00 am.

The viewing will be held on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at the Jerome Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 302 1st Ave. E. in Jerome, Idaho 83338.