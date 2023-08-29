Jan. 4, 1960 - Aug. 12, 2023

BURLEY — Dawn M. (Hess) Jensen, 63, a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and grandmother, passed away in Burley, Idaho peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 12, 2023, after a valiant three-year battle against cancer.

Dawn was born January 4, 1960, to her parents, Thurman and Millie (Combs) Hess, in Burley, Idaho, where she was raised with her older sister, Brenda and younger sister, Kimberly.

She graduated from Burley High School in 1978, and attended The College of Southern Idaho. She married Dell Rasmussen in 1979. They had one son together and were later divorced.

Dawn moved to Denver and entered the healthcare field and worked in marketing and administration at Clinix, which provided chiropractic, modern health care and integrated services. At this time, she met her husband, Jim Jensen. They were married in September 2006.

They relocated to Windsor, Colorado, where they both took up residence and managed areas of Water Valley in marketing and event planning. Dawn eventually found herself back in healthcare at Good Samaritan Society's Senior Living. She was a Coordinator and helped the seniors live their best life with lots of attention to fun. Before retiring she graced her presence and light at the Medical Center of the Rockies, Poudre Valley Health Systems. Here she worked in corporate administration until she and her husband relocated to their lake home in Minnesota in 2018.

She loved to travel, enjoyed good food and a fine glass of wine. Through the years she visited Greece, Bahamas, Hawaii, and several other destinations.

She made dear memories every July in Minnesota on Rose Lake with her son, daughter-in-law and her grandchildren. Her grandchildren held a very dear spot in her heart. She was so proud of each one of them. They were the light of her life.

She left her sister and nieces with beautiful memories of their various trips to Sun Valley, Island Park, and Park City. She made wonderful memories and countless hours of fun and laughter with her Windsor girlfriends and kept in touch throughout her life with a few dear friends from childhood.

Dawn is survived by her husband, Jim Jensen; her son, Christopher (Jessica) Rasmussen, of Sundance, WY; her stepchildren, Jessica Jensen, of Aurora, CO, Cody (Shalimar) Jensen, of Huntington Beach, CA and Jack (Dave Kozusko) Jensen, of Dallas, TX; her grandchildren, Keva Dawn Rasmussen, Kason Alan Rasmussen, and Savannah Jensen; her mother, Millie Hess; her sister, Kimberly (Ty) Taylor, of Burley, her brother-in-law, Kirk Buckley, her nephew's and nieces, Mathew (Teresa) Buckley, of Twin Falls, Jaime (John) Lloyd, of Oakley, Preston (Amber) Buckley, of Twin Falls, Elle (Kalen) Smith, of Burley, Ethan (Tehia) Taylor, of Burley, Eliza Taylor, of Provo, UT, Quincy Osterhout, of Burley, Tristynn Lloyd, of Burley, Ryan Lloyd, of Idaho Falls, Austin (Lexi) White, of Boise, and Jayden (Hannah) Stephen, of Salt Lake City, UT.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thurman C. Hess; and her two older sisters, Brenda K. Buckley, and Carolyn Hess.

Dawn always held a dear and sentimental place in her heart for her family and hometown of Burley, Idaho was always home.

Dawn was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. She loved life and making others feel special. She was a friend to all she met. Giving her time to others without judgement, but with kindness, care and understanding. Her beautiful presence and essence lit up a room. She was one of a kind to her family and friends. She had a special way of connecting to everyone. These are just a few things that will be missed dearly.

Dawn's family would like to express gratitude to Intermountain Homecare & Hospice - Cassia of Burley for their immediate care, and to the many physicians, nurses and healthcare staff at Sanford Roger Maris in Fargo, ND who showed continuous care and support to her.

The family will be announcing a Celebration of Life at a later date in Burley and in Windsor, CO.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.