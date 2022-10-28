Jan. 6, 1997—Oct. 16, 2022

David Wayne Ford, a young man with a hopeful future, born January 6, 1997, to mother Sirrena Ford and father David Elwin, was taken from this world far too soon on October 16, 2022.

He was a bright and handsome young man with a beautiful smile, who loved camping, playing video games and a good joke.

He is survived by his mother, Sirrena Ford; father, David Elwin; brothers: Caleb and Mayson; sons: Ryder and River; grandparents: Jon and Jenny Ford, Cindy Jones, Raylene Miranda and Rebecca Doney; great-grandmother, Helen Magoffin; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye, but we know he is in a better place free at last from pain and sorrow.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Dr., Twin Falls on November 5, 2022, at 4:00 PM.