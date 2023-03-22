1953—2023

David Reese Anderson, age 70, was born February 6, 1953 in Tremonton, Utah. Parents were Darwin and Rhea Anderson of Elwood Utah. He grew up in Elwood, helping on the family farm. He was active in Boy Scouts and earned his Eagle Scout Rank.

David graduated from Utah State in 1975. Shortly after graduation, he married his high school sweetheart, Teri. They had been married for 48 years.

David started his working career with Del Monte and made many great friends during his time there. He later worked for the Department of Environmental Quality. He held many positions in the Department. At his retirement in 2019, he was the Regional Administrator. He had many good friends in his time at DEQ.

David was an avid fly fisherman and was President of the Magic Valley Fly Fishers for 2 years.

When his health was better, he was also an upland game hunter, moose, elk, and bighorn sheep hunter.

David is survived by his wife, Teri, sons, Daniel and Matthew (Nikki), and two grandchildren, Darwin and Madeline. He is also survived by sister, Carolyn Stimpson, many nieces and nephews and a great many friends that he made through the years.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 11:00 am at Rosenau Funeral Home.