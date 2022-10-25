July 5, 1962—Oct. 15, 2022

RUPERT — David Ray Jennings, 60, of Rupert, Idaho, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born July 5, 1962, to Delbert Ray Jennings and Bette Jennings-Krepcik in Albany, Oregon.

David is survived by his sons: Justin Jennings of Lake Havasu, Arizona, Jeremy (Brianna) Jennings of Twin Falls, Idaho, Jacob Jennings of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughters: Sara (Nolan) Smith of Lake Havasu, Arizona, Kayla Oaks of San Diego, California and four grandchildren: Ensley, Avery, Kayden, Porter. A sister Deleen Hughes Grove of Oklahoma, an Uncle Dennis Jennings of Albany, Oregon, 10 nephews and nieces and six great-nephews and nieces.

David lived in Rupert, Idaho at the time of his passing. He worked at The Sprinkler Shop in Paul, Idaho for the last 12 years as a pipe fitter, welder. In 1979 David joined the Air Force and was stationed in Lackland Air Force base in Texas. He was a mill weight in Oregon before moving to Lake Havasu City, Arizona where he used his talents to continue welding for Zemman Trailers, he also worked building houses for Foster Construction. In 2007 he moved to Twin Falls, Idaho where he worked for Rocky Mountain Welding before he started working at the Sprinkler Shop in Paul, Idaho.

David moved to Rupert, Idaho where he built his home on the Snake River, in Glen Harbor Estates and in 2020 he added a mother-in-law house onto his so he could move his mother Bette to Rupert.

David was an avid motorcycle rider with years of experience. He rode all over the states including Sturgis three times and down the Pacific Coast Highway. He loved to water and snow ski. He was one hell of a fisherman. Off roading with his boys was a weekend event which they all enjoyed. The family would like to thank the Sprinkler Shop and the Mini-Cassia Veterans for their services and help.

He was proceeded in death by his father Delbert Ray Jennings,

A memorial service for David will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, Hansen Mortuary in Rupert, Idaho with Joel Heward conduction. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Rupert Food Bank in David’s name. Following the service there will be a luncheon provided. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.