May 11, 1949 - July 30, 2023

CHALLIS — David Ray Griggs passed away at his home on July 30, 2023. He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on May 11, 1949. His parents were Raymond Eulus Griggs and Marjorie Elizabeth Estes Griggs. He had many wonderful stories to tell about growing up in southern Idaho such as helping with the farming from an early age, fishing with his Grandpa Estes every chance he got, and spending time with his dad's family. The Griggs family was large, and Dave had uncles that were close to his own age and even an aunt who was younger than he was. This made for some great memories for him.

After graduating in 1967 from Castleford High School, Dave went into the army. He was always very proud of having served his country. He was also a proud patriot, believing he lived in the greatest country in the world. Dave loved his family, hunting, fishing, and gardening. He raised his daughters and shared those hobbies with them.

He also loved living in Challis where he came after getting out of the army. Dave had to live in several places in his adult life, but always returned to Challis as he considered that his home. In Challis, Dave made lifelong friends that were more like family to him. They were an important part of his life, sharing time and adventures together for over fifty years.

He leaves behind his wife of almost 53 years, Sandra Abbott Griggs; his two daughters Renae (Chad) Lewis and Karen Gunn; four grandchildren: Abigail Strakbein, Elizabeth (Devon) Potter, Chloie Lewis, and Jackson Lewis; one great-granddaughter. He is also survived by two sisters, Charlotte Hopkins and Terri Yacomella; his brother Mike (Lois) Griggs.

Private services will be held at a later date. If you wish to donate in Dave's memory, please donate to the Salmon Valley Hospice.