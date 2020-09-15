× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 23, 1970—September 5, 2020

David Paul Drew (Dave), our much-loved son, brother, and uncle, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at St. Luke’s Nampa Medical Center, at the age of 50.

On July 23, 1970, David was born to William C. Drew and W. Christine Dorsey Drew, under emergency circumstances, at the Cassia Hospital in Burley. He was born a month before his expected due date with Spina Bifida (an open spine). He was taken to the brand-new, neo-natal unit in Twin Falls, where they exchanged his blood. On his third day of life he was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake. Dave had two major surgeries by the age of three weeks and his family was told his life expectancy would be about 12 years. Dr. Joe Petersen took over the care of David’s feet and legs, which care continued for 30 years. Our family will be forever grateful for Dr. Joe’s service and kindness. In 1973-1974, David was the poster child for the March of Dimes.

Dave had a lifetime of pain and suffering. He always kept us laughing, even when he suffered most. He collected funny jokes and shared them with everyone. We asked him how he could keep us laughing in the emergency room when he was suffering with pancreatitis. He replied that “it’s either laugh or cry... and I choose laughter.”