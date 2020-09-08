× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 18, 1946 ~ September 3, 2020

David Michael Gibson, a 73-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at his home.

He was born November 18, 1946, in Riverside, California, the son of Roy Thelman and Jennie Mae Sinclair Gibson. He attended elementary school in Riverside, Calif., and completed his education in Malta and Declo. He married Janice Louise Bourquin on November 23, 1968, in American Falls, Idaho. They lived briefly in Cortez, Colorado, prior to moving to Riverside, California. In 1973, they relocated to Burley where he had since resided.

Dave worked as an auto parts wholesaler throughout the Western United States. From 2000 until 2018, he was the owner/operator of Gibson Auto Salvage in Heyburn. Throughout his working career, he made lifelong friends and was known for his honesty and integrity in his profession.