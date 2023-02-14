April 10, 1949—Feb. 4, 2023

Idaho native David L. Isenhart, 73, died February 4, 2023, when his van went off Thousand Springs Grade Road. He had spent the afternoon with his treasured cameras looking for snowscape shots near Shoshone and then in the early evening was aiming to capture the spectacular sunset above the Snake River canyon rim.

Dave was born April 10, 1949, at the old Wendell Hospital and grew up in a Glenn’s Ferry railroad family, the son of Carl “Bud” and Shirley Pusey Isenhart. He roamed the desert as a boy and hunted extensively over the Bennett Mountain area, developing a lifelong love of guns. Dave attended Glenn’s Ferry schools, graduating from Glenn’s Ferry High School in 1967.

He volunteered for the Navy in 1968 during the Vietnam conflict and trained as a photographer, serving mostly in Southern California with stints in Hawaii and Taiwan. Dave was Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Navy.

In civilian life, Dave operated his own photo service business in Ketchum and later in Cottonwood. He also worked in photo equipment sales and was with Eaton Drilling of Wendell for many years.

In 2005 Dave, 56, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, which forced him into early retirement, but never robbed him of his independence, gentleness, kindness to others, and faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his son, Brandon Isenhart of Bellingham, WA; soulmate Judy Harmon Smith of Washington, his companion in their recent years of love and adventure, brother: Richard “Dick” (Karen) Isenhart of Indianapolis, IN, Sisters: Susan (Ben) Olivieri of Spirit Lake, ID, Debi (Jim) Duvall of Bloomfield, KY, Lori Isenhart of Pocatello, ID, and Uncle John Isenhart of Glenn’s Ferry, ID. Stepchildren: April, Heidi, and Chad; step-grandchildren Sam, Kayla, and Adam and former spouses Sandy Keene and Carolyn Isenhart. Also, many loved cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

All are indebted to Judy, who initiated the search for Dave, and faithful friends, Kim and Bette Reed, who searched through the night for him, a special “Thank You” for doing what we could not do.

A Memorial Service for Dave will be announced at a later date. (demaraysjerome.com)

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a favorite charity or to the National MS Society (Multiple Sclerosis).

To Donate in Dave’s name: National MS Society, Greater Northwest Chapter, PO Box 54879, Los Angeles, CA 90054 (1-800-344-4867).