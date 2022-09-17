Jan. 23, 1967 - Sept. 2, 2022

TWIN FALLS — David Lee Hill was born January 23, 1967, in Twin Falls, Idaho to Randy Gilbert and Sheri Lee Hill. He passed away peacefully at home in Twin Falls on Friday, September 2, 2022, after battling cancer.

He was the son of Randy Gilbert Hill and Sheri Lee Hill. As a young boy he loved going hunting and fishing at Magic Reservoir. He also bowled and joined pool and dart leagues. He attended Twin Falls High School where he enjoyed and excelled in wrestling.

After high school, he followed in his father's footsteps and became a carpenter. He built doors for Franklin Building Supply in Boise for several years before returning home to Twin Falls. In Twin he worked on the kill floor at Falls Brand Meat Company taking care of the meat.

David was the oldest of five boys born to Randy and Sheri. His brothers are Scott, Jason, Jeremy and Brian. He also has four children: Savannah Hill, Hayley Townsend, Josh Hill and Benjamin Wayment and three stepsons: Levi, Brady and Jacoby. He also has six grandchildren: Autumn, Aryannah, Vincent, Brooklyn, Tungsten and Diamond.

On June 25, 2022, after seven years together, David married the love of his life, Vicki Trout. He would often smile and proudly say, "Seven years, seven children, seven grandchildren". Maybe Dave knows something we don't and is now playing with an unnamed grandchild.

David was preceded in death by his father Randy Gilbert Hill, his brother Randy Scott Hill, grandparents Ansel and Shirley Hill and grandparents Darrell and Shirley Cardwell.

He is survived by his mother Sheri Hill, wife Vicki Hill, brothers Jason, Jeremy and Brian Hill, all of his children and grandchildren and many cousins, aunts and uncles.