Feb. 22, 1956—Aug. 19, 2023

TWINS FALLS — It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of David Lawrence. He was called home by his heavenly father on August 19, 2023. David Clinton Lawrence was born on February 22, 1956, in Twin Falls, ID, to Chester Clinton Lawrence and Freda Ann Crumbliss. He had an older brother and sister, Wayne and Pam.

Dave lived in Twin Falls all his life and was always taught to have a great work ethic. As a young boy, he would get up at 4:00 a.m. and help his father deliver milk from Hagerman, throughout the Magic Valley. He graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1974 and began working in cabinetry at the age of 18. He loved his work. He became a custom cabinet builder, and eventually owned his own business “Commercial Cabinets”. His work is in many of the businesses around Twin Falls and Southern Idaho. Dave was very respected for the quality of his work and his work ethic.

Dave had two children by a previous marriage: Angela Christine and Wayne Clinton. He married Raedell Nixon in 1994.

Dave loved his work. He enjoyed bowling, fishing in his boat, and trips to Jackpot and Las Vegas, NV. Dave and Raedell loved spending their time camping at Anderson Ranch Reservoir, Pine, Featherville, Fall Creek and surrounding areas, where they enjoyed sitting around the campfire.

Dave was diagnosed with Emphysema in 2007, which derailed his life for many years.

Surviving Dave is his wife, Raedell, children, Angela Asay and Wayne Lawrence, and stepson, Brandon Cornelison, seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren as well as a sister, Pam Livingston of Boise, ID.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother: Wayne.

Dave’s family will be having a private celebration of life by scattering his urn, in his most favorite places.