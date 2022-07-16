David John Bingham
July 24, 1946 - June 1, 2022
David John Bingham of Jerome, Idaho passed away at home peacefully on June 1, 2022 after a year long battle with cancer. David was born July 24, 1946 in Stockton, California to Warren and Florence Bingham. David was a Viet Nam Veteran, Career Truck Driver, Classic Car Enthusiast and Motorsport fan.
He leaves behind his life partner of 34 years, Cherie Chambers; as well as his children and grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., with Military Honors at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Idaho Central Credit Union Park, 300 Main Street, Jerome.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on David's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
