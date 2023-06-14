Jan. 1, 1946—June 11, 2023

IDAHO FALLS — David James Hill, 77, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 11, 2023, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. He was under the care of his loving family and Enhabit Home Health & Hospice.

David was born January 1, 1946, in Malad, Idaho, to James Bethay Hill and Norma Dredge Hill. He grew up and attended schools in Utah, Hawaii, and California, and graduated from Sierra High School.

He also attended BYU and the Loyola School of Dentistry where he earned his Doctorate in Dentistry. On April 3, 1970, he married Dianne Garner in the Idaho Falls Temple. David and Dianne made their home in Rupert, Idaho, for most of their married life where they were blessed with eight children and where he built a dental practice.

They later spent nearly two decades in Ammon, Idaho, and David continued to practice dentistry. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed scouting and was presented the Silver Beaver Award in 2014.

David was preceded in death by his father, James Hill, and wife, Dianne Hill. David is survived by his mother, Norma Hill; children, Norine Allen, Sally Riley, Tim Hill, Becky Gomez, Jon Hill, Adam Hill, Josh Hill, and Dan Hill; 34 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ammon Cemetery, 5226 East Sunnyside Road. The family will visit with friends from 2:00-2:45 p.m. prior to services at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.