May 5, 1956—April 9, 2023

HAGERMAN—David G. Foukal, 66, of Hagerman, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 9, 2023, due to ALS/Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Dave was born on May 5, 1956, to Steve and Adella Foukal. He was the baby of the family and joined four other siblings – Doris, Ron, Betty and Darlene.

He attended school in Castleford and graduated in 1974. He loved sports and excelled in basketball during his high school years and continued to play well after graduation.

After high school he attended C.S.I. for a year studying auto mechanics. He worked for Peterson Trucking for two years hauling hay. Dave went to work for Magic Valley Distributing/TEC when he was 21 years old and continued in the beer/wine business for the next 45 years.

He married Diane Getzug in 1981 and brought two beautiful girls into the world – Julie and Janelle. They divorced after five years.

Dave met and married Shelly Kiser in 1989. They were married for 34 years and in 1994 welcomed son Jared to the family.

He was a talented woodworker and refinished antiques for various people over the years. He and Shelly enjoyed going to auctions, antiquing, B.S.U. Football, riding bikes, camping and traveling.

He is survived by his wife – Shelly of Hagerman; his siblings – Doris Edwards of Omaha, Nebraska, Ron (Elaine) Foukal of Jerome, Betty McGuire of Grand Junction, Colorado and Darlene (Bob) Wright of Emmett; his children – Julie (Chet) Stone of Twin Falls, Janelle (CJ) Sobotka of Twin Falls and Jared Foukal of Buhl; and his grandchildren – Kadence, Toby, Brayden and Reagan.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers-in-law – Phil and Don.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11:30 am at the Buhl Bible Church “Calvary Chapel” at 1004 Burley Ave. in Buhl, Idaho.

A private family inurnment will take place on a later date at the Hagerman Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Dave’s name to the A.L.S. Foundation.

The family wishes a special thank you to Idaho Home Health and Hospice, especially nurse Nancy, for their loving care of David.

Cremation and funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

