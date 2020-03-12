David Dean O’Harrow

April 12, 1934 – March 2, 2020

Dave was born April 12, 1934 to Earl B. & Grace C. O’Harrow.

He grew up on a 160 acre farm south of Twin Falls in a large white stucco house with loving parents and a sister two years older. His sister Colleen was born with a twin brother who died shortly after birth.

Dave’s parents have both passed away, as well as both sets of grandparents. Dave’s sister Colleen (John Thiebert) and her children are surviving. Dave always felt close to his nephew Dan Smith (Geraldine) and nieces, Linda Waters (Rick) and Shawna Redfield (Joe).

Dave joined in farm work and the delights of farm activities. He started a sheep flock to help pay for his education.

Early school years (1st & 2nd grades) were at a small two room school, “Mountain View”. Later to Lincoln Elementary school, then to O’Leary Jr. high and to Twin Falls high school. Dave joined and was active in the Boy Scouts with all the hiking and over nighters. In high school he joined and was active in Future Farmers of America. From high school, he went on to the University of Idaho and graduated Magna Cum Laude in Agricultural Engineering. While in college he was hired on to work for Caterpillar Tractor Co. in Peoria, IL.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}