David Dean O’Harrow

April 12, 1934 – March 2, 2020
Dave was born April 12, 1934 to Earl B. & Grace C. O’Harrow.
He grew up on a 160 acre farm south of Twin Falls in a large white stucco house with loving parents and a sister two years older. His sister Colleen was born with a twin brother who died shortly after birth.
Dave’s parents have both passed away, as well as both sets of grandparents. Dave’s sister Colleen (John Thiebert) and her children are surviving. Dave always felt close to his nephew Dan Smith (Geraldine) and nieces, Linda Waters (Rick) and Shawna Redfield (Joe).
Dave joined in farm work and the delights of farm activities. He started a sheep flock to help pay for his education.
Early school years (1st & 2nd grades) were at a small two room school, “Mountain View”. Later to Lincoln Elementary school, then to O’Leary Jr. high and to Twin Falls high school. Dave joined and was active in the Boy Scouts with all the hiking and over nighters. In high school he joined and was active in Future Farmers of America. From high school, he went on to the University of Idaho and graduated Magna Cum Laude in Agricultural Engineering. While in college he was hired on to work for Caterpillar Tractor Co. in Peoria, IL.
You have free articles remaining.
From there he moved on to Boeing in Seattle, Washington where he worked on satellites, missiles and airplanes from 1960 – 1995 when he retired.
He married Ann Whitcomb and they later divorced.
Dave was interested in horse racing. For a time, he was part owner of a race horse.
He collected antique Pepper-box guns and traveled to gun shows, buying and selling guns.
Dave adopted a male short hair silver Tabby cat who was his best friend for several years. He called him ‘Bump’.
His interest in coins led him to start collecting antique Mexican hook neck gold coins, visiting and buying in Mexico. He had a friend living there, Clyde Hubbard. The two of them co-authored a book written in both English and Spanish. “Hookneck: El Aguila de Perfil”, Copyright 1997. This book is considered high quality and has been used as a text book.
Later years he joined a bridge playing organization and went on to play Duplicate Bridge.
He met a good friend there, Linda Yount and she helped him through the hard times as he developed the illness that later took his life. He said she was his ‘Angel”. She was nearby when he died.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.