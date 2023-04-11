July 3, 1940 – April 5, 2023

PASCO, Wash. — David B. Davis, 82 years old, was born in a home in Buhl, Idaho on July 3, 1940. He was born to Julia Ann Stark Davis and Brainard Curtis Davis. He passed away from age related causes on April 5, 2023.

David grew up on a farm near Castleford, Idaho. He atended Grade School, Junior High and the first 2 years of High School in Castleford and atended his final 2 years at Buhl High School. He was a standout athlete in both Basketball and Football and a proud CHS Wolf and BHS Indian. He was raised by his mother, Julia and by his stepfather, Fred Chandler. He was known for much of his early life as David Chandler, only switching to the Davis name as he approached adulthood.

He met his first and only love, Audrey Ruth Duton in the mid 1950’s and was married to her in 1956. The star athlete and the cheerleader were a great match. They were married for over 56 years. After graduatiti High School and 2 years or so of working locally, the family moved to Pocatello, Idaho to atend Idaho State University with the goal of becoming a teacher and a coach. He was also a proud member of the ROTC contingent at ISU.

Farming was in his blood. He became a farmer in both Eastern Washington and Southern Idaho over the next 25 years. He was proud of being involved in agriculture and instilled a strong work ethic in his children. That strong work ethic was a source of satisfaction and pride for him.

Agriculture was a gamble that he willingly took. But in his mid-40’s, his luck changed and he adapted with it. Thus began his second career as the owner of a thriving insurance agency in Pasco, Washington. He loved the Insurance business and won numerous awards from the Farmers Insurance Company.

David and Audrey were active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served their family and friends in various capacities throughout their lives.

David was preceded in death by his wife Audrey, mother Julia, father Brainard, step-father Fred Chandler, step-brother Jim Chandler and sisters, Dee Ann Davis, Linda Chandler, Vicki Chandler, and son-in-law, Cliff Smith. He is survived by his children, Tim (Konni) Davis, Shawna (Gordon) Funk, Karin Smith, Dan (Lisa) Davis, and Megan (Trevor) Nieforth. He is also survived by his sisters, Judy Davis, Ellen (Curtis) Asay, Carla (David) Pasket, Joan (Buck) Drury and Wendy Chandler.

He is also survived by his 16 grandchildren and soon to be 31 great grandchildren.

A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Pasco Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2004 N. 24th, Pasco WA 99301. The service will also be live streamed on Youtube.