Jan. 3, 1930 — June 2, 2023

Dave Lee Hansing passed away June 2, 2023, at the age of 93, due to natural causes. He was born January 3, 1930, in Kimberly, Idaho, to Ameal and Stella (McCall) Hansing. Dave attended Twin Falls High School, graduating with the Class of 1948. He married Joan Scheer on August 23, 1949, in St. Jerome’s Catholic Church and had five children from this union.

Dave farmed for 40 years around the Magic Valley, worked at Amalgamated Sugar Factory, Tupperware, and then Lamb Weston for 23 years before retiring.

His love of family and friends came first and a good story came a close second. Dave enjoyed traveling, professional football, fishing, hunting, water and snow skiing, motorcycles, camping, and especially Boise State football.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; infant twin boys; brothers, Dick, Bob, and Mural; sisters, Wilma Kohntopp and Eva Jean Nebeker; and one infant sister.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Joan; children, David (Debbie) Hansing, Judy (Brent) Styhl, Danny (Cheryl) Hansing, Terry (Susan) Hansing, and Shannon (Gary) Andreasen; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 9, 2023, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Please join the family immediately following the service to celebrate Dave’s life with family, friends, and food at Wilson Lake Reservoir, 700 South 1975 East, Hazelton.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Bennett Hills Care Center, and Horizon Home Health and Hospice for their care, love, and support to Dave and his family.

Memories and condolences may be shared on Dave’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.