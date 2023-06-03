Darryl John Lampert

JEROME - Darryl John Lampert, 46-year-old resident of Jerome, Idaho, passed away May 24, 2023, following a Herculean effort battling an extremely rare and highly progressive cancer.

Born and raised in Portland, Oregon, Darryl then found his way to Richmond, Virginia. He married his wife, Sarah, in 1999, and they remained in Virginia until their move to Puyallup, Washington in 2007.

They spent a decade there together, and then decided to pack up their load and puppies, moving to Jerome, Idaho, to be closer to his parents, John and Mary Lampert, and other deeply loved family members who had chosen Jerome for retirement.

In his younger years, Darryl had a great love for square dancing and chess. His main passion shifted to computers, where he chose his professional path and life-long career.

Darryl had a laugh that was all-encompassing, and so utterly genuine that anyone who knew him was immediately sucked into his energy, infected with the positive presence that he maintained throughout the entirety of his life, including the darker moments and difficulties with his battle with cancer.

He never faltered, never wavered, completely focused on loving his wife and family, steadfastly preparing for the eventuality of his passing with no thoughts of himself. Instead, he fastidiously did all he could to prepare and support his loved ones for a life without him. Unsurprisingly to those who were lucky enough to know him - as that's just who he was both inside and out.

There aren't words to describe Darryl accurately enough, as he was incomparable. He was honest and genuine, selfless, and compassionate, brilliant beyond description, and without an unkind moment in his life, ever humble and reserved. He never once ignored an opportunity to help someone, giving of himself with a seemingly unending pool of love for everyone . . . everywhere.

Darryl's work ethic was unparalleled. He worked tirelessly to solve every problem before him, and most often - did just that. He absolutely loved his job. He had a deep respect and love for his colleagues. He had his quirks, though. He wasn't the best at organizing things, routinely misplacing his wallet and keys, and leaving countless items in hotel rooms across the country upon checking out from a work trip. He likely replaced dozens upon dozens of computer chargers and tools. Once he actually left the television remote in the freezer. He just didn't care to focus his energy on little things. He was all about others.

Throughout his 15-month battle, Darryl and Sarah were consistently overwhelmed with gratitude from support from family and friends. Of particular note include John and Mary Lampert, Jennifer Norton, Gary and Mary Tietz, Phillip and Mary Girling, and Mark and Jesse Warden. Unfathomable support from Darryl's superiors and colleagues at Accurate Electric Incorporated as well as Sarah's employers and colleagues in the Jerome School District.

Support from these folks could not be overstated. Darryl often spoke of how deeply touching it was to recognize how loved he was by so many people.

Darryl Lampert is survived by his wife, Sarah Lampert, parents John and Mary Lampert, brother, Richard Lampert, sister, Jennifer Norton, and numerous extended family members.

Memorial to be held at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Idaho on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.