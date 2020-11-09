 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Darryl “Dee” D. Lang
0 entries

Darryl “Dee” D. Lang

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Idaho Legacy logo obituaries (Whites/Reynolds)

Darryl “Dee” D. Lang, 73, passed away on November 1, 2020. He was born in Harvey, North Dakota to Herbert and Ida Lang.

Darryl’s passion was old time country music and he spent the better part of his life playing every chance he got. Not only did he play for a living, but he also generously donated his skills to causes he believed in.

Darryl is survived by his two daughters; Adrianne Phillips of Alaska and Melinda Stein of South Dakota. He leaves behind one brother, 4 grandsons, 3 granddaughters, 1 great granddaughter, a niece a nephew and countless friends.

There are no funeral services scheduled at this time. Condolences can be left for the family at whitereynoldschapel.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News