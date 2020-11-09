Darryl “Dee” D. Lang, 73, passed away on November 1, 2020. He was born in Harvey, North Dakota to Herbert and Ida Lang.
Darryl’s passion was old time country music and he spent the better part of his life playing every chance he got. Not only did he play for a living, but he also generously donated his skills to causes he believed in.
Darryl is survived by his two daughters; Adrianne Phillips of Alaska and Melinda Stein of South Dakota. He leaves behind one brother, 4 grandsons, 3 granddaughters, 1 great granddaughter, a niece a nephew and countless friends.
There are no funeral services scheduled at this time. Condolences can be left for the family at whitereynoldschapel.com.
