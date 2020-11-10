October 21, 1947 – November 1, 2020

Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Darrell Marlin Roskelley, 73, of Burley, Idaho, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, due to a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He passed away surrounded by his wife and three daughters.

Darrell was born October 21, 1947, in Logan, Utah, to Marlin Corbett Roskelley and Luella Walker. He was welcomed by four older sisters. He was raised in the home his parents built in Smithfield, Utah. He attended school at North Cache High, and graduated from Sky View High School in 1965; the first graduating class of the new high school. He attended Utah State University graduating with a bachelor’s degree in education. Darrell served a full-time mission to South East Mexico. He struggled to learn a new language; however, once he became fluent in Spanish, it became a skill he would use throughout his life.

Darrell’s mother had her eye on a cute neighbor girl. Upon his mother’s urging, he called Mary Ann Pehrson and asked her out. They began dating Mary Ann’s senior year of high school, 1969. Their marriage was solemnized in the Logan Utah Temple on March 19, 1971.