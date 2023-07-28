Feb. 5, 1943—July 22, 2023

TWIN FALLS — The family of Darrel Lee Lewis regrets to announce his passing on July 22, 2023. A lifelong resident of Twin Falls, he was 80 years old.

In 1905, the Lewis family were pioneers in settling the Magic Valley Tract. The Lewis Ranch, located in West Twin Falls, grew through the years as successive generations guided it through the decades. Darrel was born on February 5, 1943, in the idyllic town and spent his boyhood hand raising lambs and calves, driving farm machinery, and tending livestock and crops alongside his father and older brother, Nick. His love of animals, particularly cats, stayed with him his entire life.

Darrel graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1961 and earned an Associate’s degree from Idaho State University. After serving in the Air Force National Guard, he returned home to Twin Falls where he founded Lewis Aviation in 1969. Darrel was a fine pilot, excellent mechanic and served as an Inspector for the FAA. Many a fire season saw Darrel working ‘round the clock to keep planes safe for fighting the fires. His skills were recognized in 2000 by the Snap-on Tools Corporation, when the company presented Lewis Aviation with the Silver Wrench Award for excellence in craftsmanship and dedication to the preservation of aviation history.

Darrel, who was a member of the Horseless Carriage Club of America, was a dedicated expert in both automotive history and car restoration. He restored many vintage cars in his lifetime, including a 1929 Model T pickup, which he proudly drove in numerous parades. He entered his treasured vehicles in regional car shows, where he often won awards and recognition for his restoration work. His list of car projects was impressively long, particularly due to his fastidious nature.

Darrel enjoyed collecting and restoring jukeboxes to pristine playing condition. An enthusiast of the 1950s, he also collected drinking straw holders and milkshake making machines. A quiet man, Darrel loved his family and would work hard to get tractors, motorbikes, antique cars and more ready so younger family members could have great fun during visits.

His dry wit, usually evidenced through a short, perfectly timed aside, often brought amusement to those around him. Darrel continued to reside on his beloved Lewis Ranch on South Park Avenue West, where he managed daily operations of Lewis Land and Livestock until the time of his passing. He will be greatly missed.

Darrel is predeceased in death by his parents, Roger Dean Lewis and Fern Jacky Lewis. Survivors include his brother, Nicholas Dean Lewis (Judith), niece, Leslie Lewis and nephew, Roger Lewis (Aubryn) and their families, along with many cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family suggests that donations in Darrel’s memory be made to the Magic Valley Humane Society, 420 Victory Avenue, Twin Falls.