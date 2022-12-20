 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Darrel J. McMahon

  • 0

Darrel J. McMahon was born to James and Florence McMahon on June 11, 1949 in Fargo, North Dakota. Darrel was the second of four siblings, Dennis McMahon, Mary (Ed), and Ann (Paul) Romsdahl. He was baptized at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Alice, North Dakota where he received his First Holy Communion and was confirmed. He was also a Mass server. Darrel attended elementary school in Alice, North Dakota, and high school in Buffalo, North Dakota where he graduated in 1967. He then joined the US Marine Corps from 1967-1969. Darrel graduated as a nurse anesthetist in 1976. He worked as a nurse anesthetist in Worthington, Springfield, and Austin in Minnesota, and Twin Falls, Idaho. He married his first wife Erlanne Scholz of Fargo, ND and had a daughter, Lisa. Later, he married DeAnna Kessel and together they had sons sons: James, Daniel, Philip, and Thomas. They share five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Darrel moved to Twin Falls, Idaho and worked as a registered nurse at multiple different facilities. He was also a car sales man from 2002-2012. He then married Teresa Dixon on June 8th, 2002. She brought three children into the marriage, Michelle, Michael, and Melanie, as well as nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Darrel loved hunting, fishing, gold, and all things outdoors. He is preceded in death by his parents, James L. McMahon and Florence (Kapaun) McMahon, his ex-wife Erlanne, and brother-in-law Craig.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas tree unveiled in Kyiv, as Ukraine refuses to let Russia 'steal' the festive season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News