Darrel J. McMahon was born to James and Florence McMahon on June 11, 1949 in Fargo, North Dakota. Darrel was the second of four siblings, Dennis McMahon, Mary (Ed), and Ann (Paul) Romsdahl. He was baptized at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Alice, North Dakota where he received his First Holy Communion and was confirmed. He was also a Mass server. Darrel attended elementary school in Alice, North Dakota, and high school in Buffalo, North Dakota where he graduated in 1967. He then joined the US Marine Corps from 1967-1969. Darrel graduated as a nurse anesthetist in 1976. He worked as a nurse anesthetist in Worthington, Springfield, and Austin in Minnesota, and Twin Falls, Idaho. He married his first wife Erlanne Scholz of Fargo, ND and had a daughter, Lisa. Later, he married DeAnna Kessel and together they had sons sons: James, Daniel, Philip, and Thomas. They share five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.