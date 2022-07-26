March 12, 1933—July 24, 2022

EDEN—Darline Fern Rogers passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Darline was born March 12, 1933 in Fairfax, Missouri and was one of six daughters to Glady Irene Beeson and Millard Franklin Beeson. The family moved to Idaho when Darline was three to start farming in Jerome and later moved to Dietrich where Darline would eventually graduate from high school in 1951.

Shortly after graduating, Darline would meet her soon to be husband William Rogers. The two were married in Elko, Nevada on September 14, 1952.

Darline and William would settle down in Hazelton, Idaho where she would start to raise her family and become the owner and operator of the Cash Grocery Store on Main Street. Darline enjoyed the interactions that came from the store and built many strong friendships with customers over the years. She had an amazing dedication to great customer service and was often seen helping others, delivering to those in need, and ensuring her community felt welcome upon entering her store. Darline operated the Cash Grocery until 1988.

Darline’s dedication to others and her strong work ethic motivated her to volunteer at the Eden Senior Center. Darline was driven to connect with her community and support those who needed her assistance. She was a friendly smile upon arrival, ensured the coffee was always on and the food was ready, and made the place feel like home to any who entered. Darline enjoyed over 20 years of volunteering at the Senior Center. Darline was a proud member of her community and a proud volunteer of the Senior Center, she was often seen wearing her volunteering jacket even years after retiring from her work with the center.

When Darline was not working, she enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, sewing, crocheting, and playing cards while enjoying a warm cup of coffee.

Darline was a loving mother of seven children. She is survived by four sons: Bob Rogers of Eden, Ken (Cheri) Rogers of Hazelton, Ron (Dianne) Rogers, Scott (Heidi) Rogers of Eden; and two daughters: Fern (Jay) Bradford of Kimberly and Darla (Jay) Ridgway of Jerome. Darline is also survived by 20 loving grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Darline was preceded in death by both her parents, her husband William Rogers, her son Bill Rogers, her five loving sisters, and a granddaughter.

Darline was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, community member and friend. Her loving memory will forever be carried in the hearts of those who loved her and her guardian spirit will continue to watch over her family and loved ones.

The graveside services will be conducted by Pastor Jim Day at the Hazelton City Cemetery, Saturday July 30 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a lunch gathering following the services at the Eden Senior Center. Family and friends are encouraged to attend.

Darline has asked that any donations or support be sent to Eden Senior Center.