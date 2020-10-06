Darleen (Murri) Knighton

She was born March 15, 1931 in Rexburg, ID. She married Orville LeRoy Knighton October 17, 1953 in Twin Falls, ID. She lived in Pocatello, Murtaugh and Twin Falls through her married years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Orville LeRoy Knighton and all her siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Louise Knighton.