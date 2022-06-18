The Matriarch of the Moore clan, Darleen Ann Moore, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on June 15, 2022.
She was excited to have on her dancing shoes and once again be reunited with her Man – Thomas Wayne Moore of the World famous Moore Sign Company.
Come join us for a time of Celebration of Life at 7:00 PM June 24, 2022 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls.
Condolences may be left, and a live stream of the service may be viewed at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.
