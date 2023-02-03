TWIN FALLS — Darice Okelberry, of Twin Falls, passed away on February 2, 2023, at the age of 72.
She is survived by her children: Meredith and Leon; her grandchildren: Damien and Dylan; and her siblings: Bill and Betty. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a brother, and two grandchildren.
