April 12, 1947—July 11, 2022

Danny T Peterson (Pete) was born April 12, 1947 in Twin Falls to Floid and Katherine (Pratt) Peterson. He was born again at the age of 13. Dan passed from this life July 11, 2022 in Boise, Idaho at the age of 75. Dan was married to Evelyn Boyer Peterson for 53 years. They had two children: daughter, Jeannie (Paul) Erway (Parker and Julia): son, Brian (Yvette) Lydia, Lexie, Lacie, Lilah, three brothers: Arley (d). Arthur (d). Ronnie of Kansas City, MO: six sisters: Maxine Rebaleti (d). Anna Nilsson (d). Doris Fattig (d). Emma Mitchell (d). Patty Goedhart of Hereford, TX, and Karen Nunnery of Twin Falls.

Dan attended Orchard Valley Grade School. Wendell High School class of 1966 graduate. He was Student Body President and received numerous sports awards. CSI graduate in 1968 where he played on the college baseball team. He worked at custom farming, Twin Falls sugar factory, Gooding meat packing plant, Buhl Green Giant, and Idaho Power where he retired after 28 years. Dan and Evelyn wintered in Arizona for 19 years. Dan was a member of the Wenden Bible Church in AZ and Hagerman Valley Bible Church. He was kind and generous. He lived his life as a testimony to point others to Christ.

At Dan’s request there will be no funeral service.