Danny Brady

Feb. 26, 1967 - Dec. 15, 2022

TWIN FALLS - Danny "Danny Boy" Brady, 55, Twin Falls, passed peacefully on December 15, 2022 after a long and hard four year battle with End Stage Renal Failure. Danny was born on February 26, 1967 to Richard and Barbara Brady in Twin Falls.

Anyone who met Danny would describe him to be a funny, ornery, and very loving man who would go above and beyond for anyone that needed it, especially the ones he loved.

Danny spent his free time enjoying life and riding motorcycles. He rode as an indepentant rider and was a huge supporter of all the motorcycle clubs surrounding Twin Falls. His favorite memories included taking his granddaughter Zoie to all of the events, until his health no longer allowed him to continue. Danny was a light in the community and will be so missed by many.

Danny is survived by his children, Chelsey (Matthew) Laws-Brady of Twin Falls, Bryant Brady of Boise, and Anthony Hall of Twin Falls, his granddaughter, Zoie Craig-Brady, his twin brother, Paul (Patty) Brady of Twin Falls and his sister, Angela Hillman of Illinois, as well as many family and friends who love him deeply.

Danny is reunited in death with his parents, Richard and Barbara Brady, grandson, Liam Brady, and many other family and friends who welcomed him with open arms.

As many know Danny was a giver, and his last gift was to have his corneas donated to the donor services out of Salt Lake City Utah, this gift can help someone gain their eyesight. We are beyond grateful that he will still be around in some way.

I would like to give special thanks to Dr Doucet and the same day surgery team at St Luke's Twin Falls for taking such amazing care of our family during our last goodbyes.

Cremation is under care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. North, Twin Falls, Idaho. Tributes and condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.